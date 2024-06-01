600 Different Festivals Set This Summer in New York State

Next time you say you are bored, it might be a 'you' problem because there is certainly not a TON to do in Western New York.

In New York State, there are over 600 festivals that are happening in 2024. I love this guide because you can keep tabs on when your local festivals are happening, such as Rochester's popular Lilac Festival, Buffalo's favorite Chicken Wing Festival, Syracuse's New York State Fair, Binghamton's July Fest, Youngstown's Strawberry Fest and so many more.

Once you see the list of every festival from your neighboring cities, you might even want to check out some of the events and festivals that are very important to them.

There's an entire guide on every single festival that is happening this year in New York State. Here is just a taste of June in New York State.

6/15 – Sacred Heart Ukrainian Festival – Johnson City

6/15 – Ithaca Juneteenth – Ithaca

6/15 – Oliver Street Pride Fest – North Tonawanda

6/15* – Red, White and Brews – Clarence

6/15 – Waterfront Festival and Cardboard Boat Regatta – Watkins Glen

6/15-6/16 – Lewiston GardenFest – Lewiston

6/15-6/16 – Buffalo Juneteenth Festival – Buffalo

6/15-6/16 – Western New York Pottery Festival – Avon

6/16 – NACC Juneteenth Art Festival – Niagara Falls

6/16 – Constable Hall Father’s Day Event – Constableville

6/17 – Greece Historical Society’s Strawberry and Dessert Tasting Festival – Rochester

6/20-6/22 – West Seneca Community Days – West Seneca

6/21 – Taste of Country Buffalo – Buffalo

6/21- ZooBrew I – Rochester

6/21-6/22 – Ithaca Reggae Festival – Ithaca

6/21-6/23 – Rochester International Jazz Festival I – Rochester

6/21-6/23 – Estival Festival – Caneadea

6/21-6/23 – Syracuse Polish Festival – Syracuse

6/21-6/23 – Thousand Islands River Run Motorcycle Rally – Alexandria Bay

6/21-6/23* – Chaffee-Sardinia Fire Company Carnival – Chaffee – DISCONTINUED

6/21-6/23 – 1000 Islands River Pride – Clayton

6/22 – Festival Italia – Fredonia

6/22 – Sunset Bay Rock Fest – Irving

6/22 – Central New York Pride – Syracuse

6/22* – St. John’s Episcopal Strawberry Fest – Youngstown

6/22 – New York State Craft Brewers Festival – Buffalo

6/22 – Drafts with Giraffes – Harpursville

6/22-6/23 – Genesee Country Village and Museum’s Celtic Faire – Mumford

6/22-6/23 – Buffalo Artisans and Flea – Buffalo

6/23* – Elmwood Summerfest – Buffalo

6/23 – Kenmore Porchfest – Kenmore