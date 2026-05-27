Customers Reporting $500 Bills From NYSEG in New York State

The rate hike is designed to increase total revenues for the company by over $464 million. That's a hard number to swallow and it's hard to believe that's costing the company that much to deliver electric.

I don't know how people are doing it. How are some families surviving while living here in New York state. The cost of basic needs in New York state is just absolutely On The rise so it is no wonder that the population is decreased by so much year-end year out. Gas, groceries, and now utilities are going up more and more. Thankfully they're not going up more because they requested a wild rate hike for utilities but they had to settle on something less.

How much is your electric bill from NYSEG going to go up?

NYSEG has announced that coming up on June 1st there will be a decent hike rate. They said the average customer will see a monthly increase of just over $33. But you hear those wild stories of the people who are getting outrageous bills and can't keep up. Some people on social media said that their bill was well over $500 per month.

On the contrary though there have been some people where they said that their bill actually went down since the smart meters were put in place. Due to the smart meters, there have been ways that people have been getting text messages when their usage has gone up extreme. For example, if somebody turns on their pool heater now that it's warm outside and it uses so much more power the user will get a text saying that something is making the usage go up.

According to WKBW and the utility companies: