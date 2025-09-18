$400 Checks Coming Now to Homeowners in New York State

If you live in New York State, you are getting a check in the mail for about $400 if you have not already. The amount of money going to vary on a couple of things, but every homeowner is going to get a rebate check.

It is called the STAR Rebate check.

New York State's STAR Program makes sure that money goes back into taxpayers' pockets, especially for their school tax bill. For example, if you pay your taxes because you are a homeowner, you will get a percentage back when school taxes are due in your area.

We just got ours, and it was just about 400 bucks. It all depends on where you live and your school district. You can check WHEN you check is going to come in the mail, too. There is a delivery schedule.

The amount that you get is determined by a few things:

Where you live Where you live determines what percentage of your taxes you will get back How much money your entire household makes Whether you get a STAR or an ENCHANCED STAR, which is generally for New York State residents over 65 years old.

What is the difference between the basic STAR check from New York State and the Enhanced STAR check? How do I get the ENCHANCED STAR Check?

The Basic STAR exemption is available to all eligible homeowners with incomes below $250,000, regardless of the owners’ age.

The Enhanced STAR exemption provides a larger benefit to seniors who meet the Enhanced income and eligibility standards. For starters, you need to be 65 or older by the end of 2025, and you must live in and own your home as your primary residence.

Here are all of the criteria to get the ENCHANCED STAR check from the State. There was an important update to this year's ENCHANCED STAR check.

The income limits have gone up significantly, according to the New York State website:

The Enhanced STAR income limit for 2025 is $107,300.

The Enhanced STAR income limit for 2026 is $110,750.