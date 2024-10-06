It is that time of the year where Summer is over, the typical last big push for making some money before we see closings in Western New York. Four restaurants have closed up shop in Western New York already.

The owner of a Lancaster-favorite restaurant made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon. Mike Robb, wrote on Facebook that the Tap Room at Clarksburg Cider is shutting down citing that both fluctuations in the economy and the unstable work force have been the challenges. Here are 4 restaurants that have closed fairly fast in Western New York:

Just Vino wine bar closed at the Granite Works at 846 Main St. in Buffalo

wine bar closed at the Granite Works at 846 Main St. in Buffalo Jet’s Pizza closed at 2165 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo

closed at 2165 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo Break’n Eggs Creperie closed its original site at 5234 Main St. in Williamsville

closed its original site at 5234 Main St. in Williamsville Clarksburg Cider abruptly closed this week. They will sell cider elsewhere, but closing the restaurant.

The challenges of owning a restaurants are real. You have to be there A LOT and in this culture and economy it is not easy to keep things constant. These are 4 restaurants that have closed all within the past few weeks, but Western New York has been lucky to get some great, new restaurants as well.

OPENINGS/CHANGES:

This Little Pig is opening up a location in Alden as it gets ready to move the original location from the corner of Main Street and Transit Road.

Gertie's restaurant in Clarence has been saved by 2 guys who bought the restaurant and plan to continue to use the same name.

Kennedy's Cove's owner is retiring and he sold the restaurant to the head chef.