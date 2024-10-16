30 Work Zone Speed Trap Cameras Are Now Set in New York State

There are 30 cameras that are set up on the New York State Thruway that will automatically issue you a speeding ticket and send it right to your house.

New York State is making some serious money from these automated cameras. New York State has it listed that there are 30 cameras, at least, set up across New York State. There is supposed to be signage and warning signs that the area you are about to enter with your car is going to be on camera and will be ticketing speeders.

Here's how much the tickets are when they are sent to your house:

The threshold is 10 miles per hour over the limit; that's when the cameras will detect 'speeding'. If you get 'caught' by one of the cameras speeding, you will get the ticket via mail within 14 days. Here is what the fines are currently:

First Violation: $50 fine

$50 fine Second Violation : $75 fine if within an 18-month period of first violation

: $75 fine if within an 18-month period of first violation Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within an 18-month period of first violation

Where are the enforcement zones?

In accordance with the state statute (1180-E(a)), enforcement may occur in any work zones located on a controlled access highway—or any roadway within the state designated for high-speed vehicular traffic.

How many locations will go live?

There will be 30 work zone speed units launching in April 2023 that will be moved around to work zones throughout the state.

How much money have people in New York State been fined?

According to the Rochester-based Democrat & Chronicle:

As of Jan. 26, the Thruway Authority has collected $1.81 million in fines and as of Nov. 22, DOT has collected $2.85 million. There have been tons of New Yorkers who have not paid yet either, according to New York State. "Almost 7,500 payments related to violations on the Thruway have yet to be paid as of late January, resulting in $114,600 in outstanding late fees."