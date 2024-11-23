3 New School Holidays Added to New York State School Districts

There are at least 3 new holidays that kids will get off for in the Williamsville School District and you may not have ever heard of them before.

The kids and teachers will get off on these 3 days off and they started these new days off in September 2024. All 3 of the Williamsville schools will have these days off:

Diwali (November 1)

January 29, Asian Lunar New Year

June 6, Eid al-Adh (mid June) Though, it is important to note that these "school holidays" will be marked as "superintendent's conference days." In addition, most schools in New York State will have coming up on April 8 for the solar eclipse. People in the community have been reacting positively on social media. One Facebook user wrote: Williamsville is a diverse school district. Glad to see we are recognizing more of our students and families another wrote this is wonderful news!