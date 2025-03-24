Make The MOST Money On This Date In New York State

There are reports that indicate you could be making an additional $27,000 for your home in New York State!

The spring is arriving this week and across New York State we are already feeling the warm air move in. This could be the best time to sell your house!

If you are looking to make some extra money when you close on the sale of the house you have, experts claim the time is now!

$27,000 Additional Cash For Homeowners In New York State

According to reports from NBC, there is over $25,000 additional cash waiting.

"On average, home sellers who list their properties in the week of April 13 to April 19 could sell for roughly $27,000 more, according to a recent report by Realtor.com."

We thought about selling our house as the market in our area is hot! However, the issue is that we likely could not find a house in the location we have and there are not many homes available in the price range we would need and the size of the house we would need.

With four kids, it is all about space! We chose to stay put and add some more bedrooms to the house we have. It was still expensive but the house jumped in value and it became a good investment.

There are many "for sale" signs that are popping up around the area. It seems that the spring weather has given people the itch to sell and they might be hitting the market at just the right time.