As we enter the coldest part of December, flu season is officially underway in New York State. Some regions are already reporting high levels of flu activity, and if you have kids, you know how quickly germs can take over a household. The big question is, how prepared are you for the flu to arrive at your home?

Flu Season and Kids: Where Germs Spread Fastest

In our home, we’ve already seen some pretty powerful germs make their way through. With four kids under nine, getting everyone to wash their hands, cover their coughs, and follow hygiene rules isn’t always easy. Schools help by sending home brochures and reminders about how germs spread, but let’s be honest, getting kids to consistently follow those rules is another challenge!

Stock Up Before the Flu Hits Your House

With colds, coughs, and flu starting to circulate, now is a great time to stock up on the medication and essentials you’ll need if your kids end up home sick from school. One of the best purchases we ever made was an ear thermometer. I grew up in an era of old-school thermometers placed in places no one wants to talk about. Kids today have it easy with quick, painless temperature checks thanks to modern technology.

How Bad Is Flu Season in New York?

According to the New York State Department of Health Flu Tracker, flu season is off to a strong start in several parts of the state. Cases are rising earlier and faster than in recent years, especially as temperatures drop and we spend more time indoors.

As expected, the New York City area has many cases reported. Outside of there, the Monroe County area has the biggest amount of cases for the current report.

Are You Getting a Flu Shot This Year?

Have you received your flu shot yet? If not, there are multiple convenient options across New York, including pharmacies, urgent care centers, primary care offices, and health departments

This year’s flu vaccine comes in different forms, including the standard injection and the nasal spray flu mist, which is available for certain ages and health conditions. Don’t forget, COVID vaccines are also available this season, and many families choose to get both during the same visit.

Boost Your Immune System Before Flu Season Peaks

As flu cases climb across New York State and winter settles in, now is the perfect time to strengthen your immune system. Many experts recommend vitamins, staying hydrated, consistent sleep, and washing hands frequently. Small steps can make a big difference during peak flu season.