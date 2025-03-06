20% of Applebee’s Takeout Orders Go To Great Initiative in Western New York

Something really cool is happening in March at the Western New York Applebee's!

There is a great fundraising effort from Applebee's in Western New York. T.L. Cannon Companies, the locally owned and operated franchisee of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar, is going to give 20% of its take out sales from its eight Buffalo-area locations, benefiting WNY Heroes, Pawsitive for Heroes program. The program will pay for service dog training for veterans in our area who need the help and support of a service dog. Now, a service dog can cost up to $8,000.

When is it going to happen?

Every Tuesday in March—March 4, 11, 18, and 25—guests can support this impactful cause simply by placing a takeout order online.

How to Participate:

· Order takeout online at Applebees.com or through the Applebee’s mobile app.

· Use code DOINGOOD at checkout.

· 20% of the check (excluding tax and gratuity) will be donated to WNY Heroes, Inc.

Here are the participating Applebee’s Locations. All of the Applebee's in Western New York are owned by the same person:

· Hamburg: 4405 Milestrip Road, Blasdell, NY 14219

· Niagara Falls: 1608 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY 14304

· Lockport: 5822 South Transit Road, Lockport, NY 14094

· Delaware: 2656 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14216

· Walden: 1785 Walden Avenue, Cheektowaga, NY 14225

· Batavia: 8322 Lewiston Road, Batavia, NY 14020

· Lancaster: 4967 Transit Road, Depew, NY 14043

· West Seneca: 1050 Union Road, West Seneca, NY 14224

The fundraising will be only happening on Tuesdays in the month of March and make sure that you use the code. If you do not use the fundraising code that they provided, it will not be credited to the charity. The goal is to raise at least 5,000 dollars here in Western New York.