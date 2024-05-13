$20 is the MOST A Landlord Can Charge For This in 2024

If you are a renter or landlord in 2024 you should know these laws to protect you or prepare you in certain situations.

The New York State Attorney General has updated laws regarding landlords and tenants on the New York State website.

Do I have to submit a background check to my landlord?

If your landlord requires it, yes you need to submit it.

It is important to note that you DO NOT have to pay for a background check in New York State. Legally, the new laws allow you to submit your own background check and paperwork when applying for a new lease. Therefore, you do not have to pay for a background check, but it DOES have to be in the last 30 days.

If you are a landlord are you charging per background check? If you are a tenant what is the most that you have paid for a credit or a background check? You can see the Residential Tenants Rights Guide here.

Something you should know is, the updated law states that a landlord cannot charge you more than $20 for a background check, according to the New York State website.

Rules Renters Should Know

The site outlines late payments, evictions, occupancy, and other guidelines in the Tenants' Rights Guide. Landlords should know some of these rules and regulations as well.

You CANNOT be charged more than 50 bucks for a late payment.

A rent payment can only be considered late if it is received more than five days after it is due.

The most your landlord can charge as a late fee is $50 or 5% of your monthly rent, whichever is less.

Before signing a lease, the most a landlord can charge is $20 for a credit and background check.