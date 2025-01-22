2 Young Missing Girls Found in Apartment in Buffalo

As of 1:30 PM the Buffalo Police released the news that girls that have been missing since yesterday at 6:30 have been found. They left from the facility that they were both staying at and a 911 was placed from a Child and Family Services representative.

The two young missing girls have been found in an apartment nearby where they went missing. Police have brought in two individuals in to the station for questioning regarding the incident. The girls are safe and getting evaluated.

It is pretty impressive what the power of social media can do. Even though there was no Amber Alert for either of the girls in this incident, the community really rallied around the call for help. You can see the statement that actor Mayor Chris Scanlon released below in the clip: