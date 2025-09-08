2 More Days off in October for New York State PUBLIC Schools

Some New York State public schools are going to be off two extra days IN ADDITION to the Columbus Day holiday.

There are two more holidays that have been added to the public school calendar for many New York Schools. It is very important to double-check your school district's calendar to double-check if you, in fact, have these 2 holidays on your calendar. According to the Schools.nyc.gov website:

Thursday, October 2, 2025: Yom Kippur, schools closed

Monday, October 20, 2025: Diwali, schools closed

These two are in addition to the Columbus Day holiday.

What is the new name for Columbus Day in New York State?

Over the years, the Columbus Day holiday has been extremely controversial regarding the behavior and stories of Christopher Columbus. A lot of districts in New York State have adopted different names for Columbus Day, including Italian Heritage or Indigenous Peoples' Day.

When is Columbus Day 2025?

The day for Columbus Day, Italian Heritage and Indigenous Peoples' Day, schools closed Monday, October 13, 2025, and all New York State Public Schools have off.