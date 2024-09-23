Snow Expected to Fall in October in New York State

First snowfall in New York State is expected to hit across the Empire State on October 23, 2025.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, there is going to be some really wild winter weather heading our way.

When is it going to snow in New York State? When is the earliest that it has ever snowed?

According to the National Weather Service here are the first snowfalls in the State

Rochester: October 23

Buffalo: October 24

The earliest that it was ever snowed in the Western New York area was Sep 20, 1956. The record has not been broken since. Some stats are recorded by the first INCH that has fallen, but this is the first recorded flake that has fallen.

The latest ever that it has snowed was on Jan 2, 1932 in Western New York.

The first day of winter 2024 is December 21, 2024. The coldest stretch of weather is expected at the end of February.

This winter is going to be bad.

According to the latest outlook from the Farmers' Almanac, they say to "brace yourself for a Wet Winter Whirlwind!" Their annual extended weather prediction calls for a season of rapid-fire storms that will bring both rain and snow, according to Yahoo.com.

What is the most memorable storm that you can remember happening in New York State? Was it the crazy snowfall in New York City in 2021? Was the in surprise October snow storm in 2007 in Buffalo? We have all experienced some interested weather patterns here in New York State and if the almanac is correct, we might just have to get ready for another wild winter in New York State.