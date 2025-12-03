Minimum Wage Set to Increase in New York State to $17

Minimum wage is going up again in New York State. In 2026, once the new year hits, there are going to be a handful of important new laws that go into effect, but one very important, impactful one will be that the minimum wage is going up all over New York State.

What is the new minimum wage in New York State?

New York City will see the biggest increase and the highest minimum wage at $17 per hour.

For the rest of New York State, the minimum wage will increase to $16 per hour.

This is 50 cents more than the current minimum wage in 2025.

Why does New York City have a different minimum wage from the rest of New York State?

It certainly does not seem fair. After all, why is there a state minimum, but different for different parts of the state? It always makes people wonder if New York City could and should break off from the rest of the state. It certainly would be more beneficial for those outside of New York City, who need the most money from taxpayers in New York State. The reason is that the cost of living is so much higher in New York City than the rest of the state. You will see people, who are able to, travel a little bit extra to work their job in the boundary of the minimum wage where it is 17 dollars an hour.

How much is the minimum wage going up in 2027?

According to the New York State website:

Beginning in 2027, the minimum wage will annually increase by the three-year moving average of the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) for the Northeast Region.