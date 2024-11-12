$15 Toll Set to Charge Drivers in New York State

This is insane.

There was a plan by some officials in New York State that would reduce traffic in New York State and Governor Hochul blocked the decision earlier this year.

Now, that former President Trump is set to re-take office in January, officials are considering planning to take action before he takes office and possibly set a $15 toll. I know that this is closer to New York City and the salaries are higher, but that still is a crazy amount to charge people to drive their car.

A $15 toll on vehicles entering the busiest parts of New York City could be revived, as the state's Democratic governor considers enacting the program before President-elect Donald Trump takes office and can block it. In the days since Trump's victory, Gov. Kathy Hochul and her staff have been reaching out to state lawmakers to gauge support for resuscitating the plan — known as “congestion pricing” — with a lower price tag, according to two people familiar with the outreach", according to Yahoo.com.

NEXT: If you do not have an EZ pass, you really should have one. The fees and service add-ons that New York State will mail to your home are insane. It is super easy to get an EZ Pass in New York State. There are designated areas and places that will sell them to you. For example, if you are in Erie County, you can go right to the Cheektowaga Town Hall and buy one for $25.

You can also get one online. Take a look at all the details below.