$100 Average Refund Checks Coming to New York State Residents

New York State says that the average check that they are sending to certain New York State residents is between $50 and $100, but you HAVE TO check your name on this list!

This is one of the highest years of money given out. New York State has a database that is a list of MILLIONS of names of unclaimed funds. You have to check out to see if your name is on here. According to New York State here are some of the facts:

New York State has $19 billion in unclaimed money.

Every day we return over $1.5 million to individuals, companies, non-profit organizations and municipalities

We returned $504 million of lost money in State Fiscal Year 2023-2024

Largest claim ever paid was $12 million in 2023 to heirs of an estate

Average claim is $50-$100

What is the largest amount of money that New York State had to send out for unclaimed funds?

It is a lot. The largest amount unclaimed is about $9.2 million for an estate. That is insane and if they did not check the data base how would they have received the money.

How do I check to see if I am owed any money.

Unclaimed Funds returned in 2025 totaled so far $124,189,053. Every day New York State returns $1.5 million to those who file claims here which is insane. Make sure you are checking the unclaimed funds website to see if you are owed any money. It is very simple in order for you to check. You just type in your name and a couple of addresses will appear. If you do not see your name, then you are not owed any money according to New York State. You can also check for your family, friends and loved ones. You will not have access to the dollar amount owed though, if you check for others. Here is where you can look to see if you are owed any unclaimed funds in New York State.