If you are in New York State and you get caught doing this, the fine is now up to $100 and you may get points on your license. You won't know that it is happening until you get a fine in the mail.

There are still tons of automated cameras that are set up all over work zones in New York State.

The automated cameras are not a secret.

Not only do they have them listed and they, for the most part, tell you where and when the cameras are set up, but they have signs BEFORE the speed 'traps' begin. You can actually see the schedule of where these work zone speeding cameras are going to be.

Here is what is going to come in the mailbox all of the sudden and you will have no idea it is coming. It is interesting New York State will send you a ticket, but then tell you to send your money to a processing center in Pennsylvania. Here is what the ticket will look like:

The first fine is 50 bucks, but then if you get caught again, the fine price increases more and more and you can even get points added to your New York State license.

According to the New York State website. here are the fines:

A Notice of Liability will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle within 14 business days if the owner is a resident of New York state, and within 45 business days if the owner is not a New York state resident.

First Violation: $50 fine

$50 fine Second Violation : $75 fine if within an 18-month period of first violation

: $75 fine if within an 18-month period of first violation Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within an 18-month period of first violation

These fines are subject to additional late fees.