These Are The 10 Snowiest Winters In Buffalo History

When it comes to how much snow we’re going to see this winter, are we ever really sure until it happens? Just this week alone, we’ve gotten several back and forth reports regarding whether or not we’re going to see flakes fly during the Thanksgiving holiday.

In fact, we’re already seeing conflicting predictions on what winter will look like here in Western New York, with some sources saying we’re going to see lots of snow, and others saying these next few months will be pretty mild.

All we know is - considering we live in Buffalo - we’re going to be prepared for the worst, just in case.

It’s honestly hard to believe that any amount of snow we see this year could top what Western New York saw last winter. The whopper of a snow storm we saw last November, combined with the infamous Buffalo blizzard that hit around Christmas time, gave us one of the snowiest winters in history.

Get our free mobile app

But believe it or not…it’s not the most snow we’ve ever gotten during wintertime in Buffalo.

These Are The 10 Winters With The Highest Total Snowfall In Buffalo

Using data compiled from the National Weather Service, we’ve ranked the top ten years that Western New York has seen the most snow (since the NWS started tracking it, anyway).

Let’s see how much snow Western New York needs to see this winter to land a spot in the top ten snowiest winters that the Buffalo area has ever seen.

The 10 Snowiest Buffalo Winters Of All Time Using data compiled from the National Weather Service , we’ve ranked the top ten years that Western New York has seen the most snow. Gallery Credit: Canva