The distain for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buffalo Bills. Anderson's. Beef on Wecks.

Those are some of the things that are mentioned all in the first episode of the new hit Netflix show called SIRENS. We started watching last night and you know how people get all excited when they hear Buffalo in a TV show--that is how it was but over and over again.

Why is there so many Buffalo connections and mentions in the show? Was SIRENS filmed in Buffalo?

Molly Smith Metzler is the writer and at first we thought she 'HAD TO' be from Buffalo with all of these nods to the Queen City. Then, in an interview she said she was from upstate, New York--which is a dead giveaway that she is not from Western New York. Apparently, after doing some research she went to Geneseo and she is a play writer. The show SIRENS on Netflix is based off of a play that she wrote nearly 15 years ago called Elemeno Pea.

If you are looking for something to watch you have to at least watch the first episode this weekend because that is when they have all of those Buffalo connections. Most of the show was filmed on the opposite side of New York State, but some outdoor scenes were filmed in Buffalo, New York including scenes with the Buffalo Police Station on Main Street.

Buffalo is all the rage on TV lately it seems. This week there were camera crews all over Western New York from the Hallmark Channel filming a love movie with a few Hollywood stars. The show also is going to feature a bunch of cameos from some of the Buffalo Bills players and head coach, Sean McDermott. 2,000 local fans were able to be extras in the movie during 5 hour stints inside Highmark Stadium both Friday and Saturday.