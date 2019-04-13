It’s Record Store Appreciation Day

Whether you prefer the "warm" sound that only comes from a vinyl record, or the crisp perfection of an "album" on compact disc, this is the day for you!

I'm talking "12th Annual National Record Store Appreciation Day."

"For The Love Of Vinyl!" (Craig Allen photo).

Today ...April 13th!

Its a celebration of everything that surrounds the more than 1400 independently owned, brick and mortar, retail record stores in the United States (and many more taking part around the world).

For the official National Record Store Homepage, click here .

The day can feature live music, also official record store day promotional giveaways, and record deals that can only be found in the indie stores!

How could this NOT sell? (Craig Allen photo).

HUNDREDS of limited edition albums, singles and picture discs are being featured...

Some of the official offerings that appeal to us fans of "Jersey's Greatest Hits" include:

A-Ha Hunting High and Low/The Early Alternate Mixes LP

Allman Brothers Band Bear's Sonic Journals, Fillmore East: February 1970 LP

B-52's Mesopotamia LP

Bananarama Bananarama Remixed, Vol 1 LP

David Bowie Pin Ups (2015 Remastered Version) 12 inch vinyl

David Bowie The World Of David Bowie LP

Def Leppard The Story So Far, Vol 2/B-Sides 2xLP

Duran Duran As The Lights Go Down 2xLP

Fleetwood Mac The Alternative Fleetwood Mac LP

Peter Gabriel Rated PG LP

How did this COOL/SPECIAL Falco disc not sell? (Craig Allen photo).

Billy Joel Live at Carnegie Hall, 1977 2xLP

Elton John Live From Moscow 2xLP

Madonna La Isla Bonita LP

Madonna True Blue (Super Club Mix) LP

Prince The Versace Experience: Prelude 2 Gold Cassette

Prince His Majesty's Pop Life/The Purple Club Mix 2xLP

Queen Bohemian Rhapsody/I'm In Love With My Car 7 inch vinyl

Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Picture Disc 2x12 inch picture disc

(I'm only on page 5 with this list...that goes on and on )

Again...how did this NOT sell? (Craig Allen photo).

Plus...a TON of "various artists" compilations, and records of "regional interest" can be found this year!

For a complete list of official record store day offerings and "special releases," by artist , click here .

And...how didn't THIS get scooped up? (Craig Allen photo).

Independent Record Stores (28) around New Jersey are participating, in cities including: Asbury Park, Bordentown, Fords, Hackensack, Jersey City, Princeton, Red Bank, Trenton, Union and Wayne.

For the complete list of New Jersey stores, and links to their websites, click here !

As Big Joe always says: "Go out and support your local, New Jersey musicians!" To this, I would add: Show appreciation and support for your local, New Jersey record store!

Click the link above, and check out the independent record store in your town!

Enjoy the camaraderie...and the special deals, too!

REMEMBER: supplies vary by store , and are extremely LIMITED!

GOOD LUCK...and have FUN!!