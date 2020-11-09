It certainly took us long enough. After years of lobbying and Governor Murphy promising to get it done if elected, then having it go on the ballad, New Jersey voted overwhelmingly to legalize recreational marijuana in the Garden State.

This is a brand new time for a lot of people out there. There are those who have always wanted to try it, but never did because it was illegal. Then there are people out there who did it a long time ago, but stopped doing it for one reason or another. Whatever the case may be, now is an opportunity for a lot of people to take marijuana for a test run.

This brings up the question for those who were curious but never wanted to get involved with the criminal element or never would have tried it before, would you try it now? Here's some advice from your fellow New Jerseyans who've been there and done that.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

