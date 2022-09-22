Is this the next great mayor in Ocean County, NJ?

My friend Robert Arace (pronounced Ah-Race) is running for Mayor in Manchester.

It's a town of about 43,000 people and they have a huge opportunity coming up on election day to elect a man who not only loves New Jersey but has the skills, passion, and momentum to take this already great town to the next level.

Part of the reason he is running is he came close in the last election but with the typical bullying in the back room from party officials, he lost a close race.

The challenge that we have seen in places like Monmouth and Ocean counties until my friend George Gillmore came back into power, is that the organizations are used to keeping good candidates out instead of building a serious bench of younger, smarter, independent thinkers who owe service to the community, not the bosses.

If you live in Leisure Village, Leisure Knoll, The Renaissance, any of the Crestwoods, Pike Lake Parks, Holly Oaks, and Roosevelt City please learn more about this dynamic candidate who is deserving of your votes.

Rob is one of many great candidates running locally in Ocean County, make sure you check 'em out and let me know through the free New Jersey 101.5 app if there's a candidate I need to know about!

Listen to my conversation with Rob below and check out his campaign HERE.

I'll be appearing at an event for the candidate and his council running mates on Monday, September 26 at Donovan's Bar and Grill.

Stop by and say hello and grab a bite and a beer!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

