Is this the most Instagram-worthy coffee shop in NJ?

Obviously, everything is pretty much an “Instagramable” moment nowadays, but some places are easier to make look aesthetically pleasing than others.

This little coffee shop that you can visit in Manasquan, NJ will help take your Instagram feed to the next level.

The cool part about this is that you don’t have to do any work to make this place look cute!

This coffee shop called Batch has been totally decked out in the cutest, boho vibes I’ve ever seen.

They're located on Main St. in Manasquan, so even the location around the shop has the cutest aesthetic also.

Batch is a coffee, cafe, and juice shop down the Jersey Shore that people rave about not only looking cute but tasting just as good as the shop looks.

Of course, there are lots of coffees, to choose from and crazy flavors add in’s like Almond and Cherry, that you can’t find at other coffee shops, there is also a list of specialty drinks that caught my eye when I first saw the menu.

The drink I’m dying to try the most is the coconut Matcha, which is matcha steamed with coconut milk and honey, served either hot or iced.

They of course also have your classic flavors like vanilla, caramel, and hazelnut you can pair with their fancy avocado toast selections.

Also when scrolling on their page, they post a lot of different specialty pastries and cookies, like this Taylor Swift-themed cookie.

From all of the drinks to the specialty cookies they post, this place for sure deserves a spot on your social media.

Batch is located at 99 Main St., Manasquan, NJ, 08736. Its store hours are Mon–Fri 6 am - 3 pm and Sat-Sun 7 am-3 pm.

