Is this New Jersey’s convenience store?

I’ve always been a little curious about Wawa convenience stores.

It stems from their overall consistency and that they seem to have everything you need when you’re in a pinch.

Now, Wawa has added delivery and full scale catering services to take things to the next level.

Many people around the country have never even heard of Wawa. That made me think about where they are actually located and how many are there?

The folks at ScrapeHero.com have all of the answers.

There are 959 Wawa Convenience Stores in the United States as of December 29, 2021. The state with the most number of Wawa locations in the United States is New Jersey.

Wawa’s are located in 7 states/territories in a total of 449 cities.

Top 10 cities with the most number of Wawa locations in the United States

CITY STATE/TERRITORY NUMBER OF LOCATIONS Philadelphia Pennsylvania 41 Orlando Florida 33 Tampa Florida 16 Fredericksburg Virginia 11 Jacksonville Florida 10 Virginia Beach Virginia 10 Toms River New Jersey 10 Richmond Virginia 9 Reading Pennsylvania 8 West Chester Pennsylvania 8

As common as they are to us, there are 49 states and territories without a single Wawa convenience store.

The states with the most Wawa’s are:

New Jersey = 273 locations (28 percent)

Pennsylvania = 243 locations (25 percent)

Florida = 237 locations (24 percent)

New Jersey has 1 Wawa store for every 32,584 people. That’s pretty amazing for a state with almost 9 million residents.

Pennsylvania has 1 Wawa store for every 52,683 people. The commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a population of almost 13 million people.

Florida has 1 Wawa store for every 90,624 people. Florida has about 21.5 million residents.

As you can see, where Wawa convenience stores exist … there’s a lot of them.

How many times have you needed something and Wawa is top of mind for your various convenience purchases, gasoline and much more?

Wawa succeeds in filling many basic needs, all in one convenient stop.



Now you also know that most of America doesn’t have a Wawa convenience store.

SOURCE : ScrapeHero a data company.

