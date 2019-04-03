Intoxicated driver hits NJ Transit bus and two cars, cops say

OLD BRIDGE — An NJ Transit bus and two cars were struck by an intoxicated driver on Route 9 on Tuesday night, police said.

The New York-to-Lakewood #130 bus heading south in the center lane was hit about 7:50 p.m. by a pickup truck driven by Michael Chmil, 62, of Millstone Township, police Capt. Joe Mandola told NJ.com.

None of the 56 bus passengers were injured, according to NJ Transit spokeswoman Lisa Torbic. She said the driver was treated for a minor head injury.

Mandola said the pickup had struck a car in the left lane before hitting the bus, sending it into the median. Chmil's pickup also struck a third vehicle in the left lane.

The pickup truck caught fire and came to a stop in the parking lot of a Lowe's store.

