A new study has revealed that no state in America is more interested in Thanksgiving than New Jersey.

New Jersey Really Loves Thanksgiving

If you’ve been looking forward to Thanksgiving and you live in New Jersey, you are in the perfect place. A recent report at Fox 26 reveals that when it comes to Google search interest in Thanksgiving, no state tops the Garden State.

While New Jersey is not considered America’s Thanksgiving hotspot, we are one of the top Thanksgiving states. The state considered America’s Thanksgiving hotspot is our neighbor, New York.

Photo by Jimmy Dean on Unsplash Photo by Jimmy Dean on Unsplash

I think one of the reasons that New Jersey has so much interest in Thanksgiving has to do with the fact that this holiday is about our two favorite things, family and food.

Other States That Love Thanksgiving Too

Here are some more interesting facts about other states and their connection with the Thanksgiving holiday. Nuisance West Virginia has the most Turkey farms, per capita, and other states like Massachusetts and Pennsylvania have their history deep-rooted in the Thanksgiving tradition.

Read More: The Most Popular Thanksgiving Dessert In New Jersey

When it comes to New Jersey, we have had two popular Thanksgiving films set in our state. Our interest in Thanksgiving-related to Google searches is 100, and we have two Turkey farms per 100,000 residents. Put that all together, and you have a state that really loves Thanksgiving.

Photo by Kiy Turk on Unsplash Photo by Kiy Turk on Unsplash

In the report, the top five states for loving Thanksgiving are (from 5 to 1) New Jersey, California, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New York.

NJ's Top 10 Thanksgiving Leftovers 'May I have some more, please?' In many households, Thanksgiving lasts days longer than the holiday itself as long as the leftovers are around. Here are the Top 10 in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca