Insanely high amount you need in NJ to retire comfortably

It's crazy how expensive things have been getting over the past 10 years or so. And with every new year that comes by, everything just seems to get higher and higher.

Now it's not to say life is completely unaffordable. If that were the case then none of us would be able to own a home or rent a place while making everything else work. But oftentimes, it's that juggling that's the most difficult part.

With so much going on now, it's often difficult to think long-term. For example, how much will you need to save up to retire? Well, that all depends on where you plan to spend your golden years.

Each state is different, and that couldn't be more true for when it comes to retirement. The bad news for us is that New Jersey isn't exactly the easiest state to retire in. In fact, the amount needed to save up just to retire here is no small number.

But on the flip side, we're not the most expensive place either. For as pricy as things are here, it is certainly much worse in other parts of the country. Yes, retiring in the Great Garden State isn't as crazy when you factor all 50 states into the mix.

Perhaps the best way to break this down is to look at every single state, starting with the most affordable. You might actually be shocked to see where exactly New Jersey falls on this list.

But even more shocking? The sheer dollar amount necessary to retire in the most expensive state in the nation. Trust me, that one will make New Jersey Look like a fairly affordable place to wind down in.

LOOK: This is what you now need to retire comfortably in every U.S. State Go Banking Rates analyzed financial data to determine how much is necessary to retire across the nation, factoring in groceries, housing, transportation, healthcare costs, and more. Plus, what an additional $1 Million in savings would look like. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

