Illegal immigrants’ kids will now get healthcare in NJ – so woke! (Opinion)

Look, it’s not the kid’s fault. I get that. But when their parents willfully violate our nation’s immigration laws did we really need to add free and low cost healthcare for their children to the long list of benefits they get?

That’s exactly what Gov. Phil Murphy bragged about Wednesday regarding an $11 million expansion of the state’s Medicaid program. It will now include roughly 16,000 children whose parents are in the country illegally. It went into effect at the beginning of the month.

It wasn’t enough that we enroll children in our public schools regardless of citizenship? Wasn’t enough when we offered in-state tuition to people who were here illegally? Wasn’t enough when we offered driver licenses? (Which by the way is an official government document, so don’t even try to lecture me on woke, “undocumented” terminology.)

If you’re imagining the poorest of the poor receiving this help, you should know this program’s income cutoff is $8,200 per month for a family of four. That’s $98,400 per year.

Of course Murphy says this is all wonderful.

“This is not just the right things to do morally, but it is the right thing to do for the future health of our state,” claimed Murphy. “In a state as wealthy as ours, we cannot leave any child without vital, life-improving and potentially life-saving health care.”

Gotta be honest Phil, I’m not feeling very wealthy.

I’d like you, Phil Murphy, to live as I do for one year then come tell me wonderful it is to spend $11 million in tax money on more benefits for families who disrespected and violated our nation's immigration laws.

I’m an American citizen. I’ve never worked under the table. I’ve always paid my taxes. I have no criminal record. I’ve been a good citizen. I’ve voted. I registered for the draft when I turned 18. I’ve served jury duty more than once. I’ve worked hard. I’m overtaxed. I’m overburdened. I’m overstressed.

Where’s MY sanctuary state, Phil?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.