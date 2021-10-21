If your work forces you to take the jab, they should guarantee your job (Opinion)

As more and more businesses in New Jersey force people to get the COVID vaccine in order to work, more and more people are resenting being forced to take the shot.

We discussed this on my New Jersey 101.5 show and I put up a Twitter poll.

Your job is your job and it shouldn't force you to take the jab. Some will say that you don't have to work there but so far, the government has not mandated everyone get the vaccine but they're doing everything possible to make your life difficult if you don't.

I believe that if your job requires you to get a COVID vaccine and you get sick from the shot, then the company that mandated you get it should be held liable. But let's take it a step further.

I had someone call into my show with a great point. What if someone who doesn't want to get the jab does so only for work and then is let go for non-disciplinary reasons like say downsizing. Now they're left with something in their body that they don't want and only took to stay employed and then end up out of work.

I say if businesses are going to force you to take a vaccine that you don't really want in your body, then they should be responsible to keep you employed for at least three years. If it's a good working relationship then it should be no problem, if it's not then both sides shouldn't be in it in the first place.

This could make for great union negotiations. If management is asking the employees to do something, then they need to put something up. say job security.

So far, the government has not mandated everyone get the vaccine but they're doing everything possible to make your life difficult if you don't. It's the individual businesses that are forcing employees to take the shot. \The least they could do is keep you employed if you do.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

Early voting locations in each NJ county Each county in the state will have between three and 10 early voting locations, open daily for the 2021 general election from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31. The sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for Sundays, when they will close at 6 p.m.