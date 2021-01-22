If you win Mega Millions here’s a $6 million Spring Lake house

I always said if I won a huge Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot I would keep things simple and remain in my home in Hunterdon County. Just pay it off, fix it up, finish the basement, etc.

Then I saw this.

I was just having lottery daydreams and randomly stumbled across this listing on Zillow.com under homes in Spring Lake. Wow! So close to the beach. And when you don’t have sand between your toes you can get lost inside the walls of this 7,100 square foot home.

Want a look inside? Here it is. Just please, take the shoes off first.

This Spring Lake home can be yours for $6 million

This beauty has 7 bedrooms and 5 and a half baths. A wraparound porch. A swimming pool. It was designed by architect Michael Melillo and sits at 2216 1st Avenue (hmmm should I play some of those numbers?) a tree-lined, gorgeous street.

Now sure, the property taxes were $34,421 last year, but considering Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is $1 billion and the third largest in history I think you could swing it.

Looks to me like you could easily walk to the beach. Imagine taking in summer thunderstorms from that porch with the smell of salt air and ozone? That navy blue room with the white wainscoting and fireplace is killer. Even the mudroom is nicer than my whole house.

I told myself I was done buying lottery chances. Maybe just one more.

