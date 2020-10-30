I was scheduled for surgery last week, so according to new standards and guidelines during the COVID-19 outbreak, I had to get a COVID test. I was given an exact time at a medical facility affiliated with the surgical center that was handling my surgery. Not wanting to miss my opportunity and not knowing what kind of lines would be there, I arrived almost ten minutes early.

Cars were directed to pull into the parking lot and wait in a line behind a nondescript medical building. There was only one car in front of me and a very nice woman wearing a mask and face shield asked me my name and gave me a sticker and was told to wait. Within one minute another masked, shielded employee came to my car, asked for my sticker, confirmed my ID and proceeded with the test.

She was very pleasant and told me I could stay in my car and then instructed me to open my mouth wide while she swabbed the back of my throat and the whole thing was done within a minute. We chit-chatted about my birthday being the same as her daughter's and a little bit about why I was getting tested. She asked if I was getting a procedure done and I told her yes. She wished me luck and I was on my way. The test results were back in two days and I was negative for COVID-19. The procedure went off without a hitch and I'm recovering well.

