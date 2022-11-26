I can’t believe NJ was an answer to shocking ‘Family Feud’ question

In my humble opinion, this wasn't a "good answer," but it was a funny one.

Family Feud is known for it's sassy responses to seemingly innocent questions. Contestants have given many memorable responses since the show began in 1976. Thanks to today's technology, those funny answers live on the internet forever.

You might be wondering how the show gets these hilarious responses. It's done through a company called Applied Research - West. The research service will randomly call people with the questions, and gather the answers for the show. According to their website, they've been conducting surveys for the show since 2000. It's unclear how responses were generated prior to that.

Knowing the above information makes the story I'm about to tell you even more frustrating (but also hilarious). On a recent episode of Family Feud, Steve Harvey asked contestants to "name a place you hate going to so much, you consider it hell on earth."

Of course, there were understandable responses like: the DMV, the dentist, work, and your in-laws. But the last answer given was really different from the rest. I think you know where I'm going with this...

We need to have a conversation with these survey takers. Out of all the 50 states in America, including the ones that offer absolutely nothing to do, they listed NEW JERSEY as a place they hate going to so much, they consider it hell on earth.

Have these people never tried a bagel or pizza? Do they hate going to the beach? Is it because shows like Jersey Shore have given us a bad reputation?

Even though it's annoying when NJ is the butt of a joke, sometimes, you just have to laugh at it. My favorite part of the clip is Steve Harvey's reaction to the ridiculous answer. Check it out!

