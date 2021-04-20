Hundreds of jobs coming soon to Gloucester County

Have you heard of Freshly? It’s one of these meal subscription services where they send full meals ready to heat and eat right to your door. I haven’t tried them but they look great. We’ve tried Green Chef but that’s where you only get the ingredients pre-measured and you prep and cook yourself. Freshly looks like a solid company and they just scored second best on HowStuffWorks.com’s best meal delivery services 2021.

Well they’re expanding.

Right now there’s a small facility employing 70 people in Linden. But a 340,000 square foot facility will be opening in East Greenwich, Gloucester County by early next year. It will bring 340 jobs with it according to NJ.com. That will be a combination of full-time as well as hourly workers. That should give this place the ability to create and ship 1.6 million meals a week so it should serve as a major facility in its group. Other locations are in Arizona, Maryland, California and Georgia. Jobs aren’t posted yet but here’s the careers link on their website where you can check back in.

With a current unemployment rate of 7.7% for our state it’s good to see any business expanding here. The pandemic and the shutdowns it brought have really wreaked havoc on our economy and on a whole lot of of lives. Only six states and the District of Columbia have worse unemployment rates than New Jersey at present so we definitely need all the help we can get.

