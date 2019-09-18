Human skull found by person walking dog on beach near Ocean City

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A piece of human skull was found on a beach near Ocean City, leaving police to investigate where it may have come from.

A person out for a morning walk with their dog found the bone about 9:30 am. Monday, Sept. 9, at the foot of Ocean Drive Bridge in the township, according to State Police Lt. Theodore Schafer.

The person called police, who then gave the bone to the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

The medical examiner confirmed the find as a partial human skull, Schafer said, and the investigation remains active.

The spot where the bone was found is near Longport Dog Beach, which also is in the township.

