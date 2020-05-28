Huge water park planned for AC

Hurricane Harbor and Sahara Sam’s are getting some competition. The owner of the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City is going to build a $100 million indoor water park.

According to ABC 6 in Philadelphia, developer Bart Blatstein plans to break ground in August next to the hotel. He says the indoor water park will help make AC more “family friendly” instead of just appealing to adult gamblers (the Showboat is a hotel that does not have a casino attached).

He is quoted in the Press of Atlantic City as saying, “This will open up a whole new market that doesn’t exist.” Also, since the resort will be indoors, it can be open year round and not just during the summer “tourist season.”

The waterpark will be built adjacent to the Showboat on the north end of the boardwalk. Blatstein is trying to get approval from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to be designated as an entertainment district which would make the project eligible for various tax breaks.

While the groundbreaking was announced for August, a timetable for completion and opening was not announced.

