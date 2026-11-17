Howell High School is one of the many reasons I'm so proud to be part of New Jersey. What these students, faculty members, and the surrounding community accomplished is nothing short of extraordinary.

They collected more than 250,000 pounds of food! That's right, a quarter of a million pounds of food, enough to fill their 100-yard football field with bags of groceries lined up back-to-back.

But here's the most important part: that incredible donation won't just stay in Howell. It will be distributed to 30 food banks and pantries throughout New Jersey, helping families and individuals who desperately need a helping hand, through Dermer Dreams' second annual "100-Yard Food Drive Challenge."



Photo by congy yuan on Unsplash Campbell's can lot on shopping basket

What started as a community food drive grew into something much bigger. The students and faculty rallied the Howell community, and the response was absolutely tremendous.

And if you're new to New Jersey, let me tell you something: we don't always know when to stop at enough. We like to go above and beyond!

The reality is that grocery prices and the cost of everyday necessities continue to put tremendous pressure on families.

For many New Jersey residents, simply putting enough food on the table has become a real challenge. Food banks and pantries are seeing the need firsthand, and the demand for assistance continues to grow.

I know firsthand how important food banks are and how much they depend on the generosity of people willing to step up and help. When you can make sure another family has food on their table, you're doing something incredibly meaningful.

Photo by Franki Chamaki on Unsplash grocery store aisle with stocked shelves

So, I want to give a VERY BIG SHOUT-OUT to the students, faculty, administrators, and everyone in the Howell community who made this remarkable food drive possible. You didn't just collect food; you made a difference in the lives of thousands of people throughout our state.

And here's something I'd like all of us to consider.

The next time you go grocery shopping, if you can afford it, pick up a few extra items and donate them to a local food bank. It doesn't have to be a huge contribution. Every can, every box, and every bag makes a difference.

With the holidays approaching, here's another thought. Instead of spending quite as much on elaborate Christmas presents this year, consider putting some of that money toward groceries for families who could use a little help. That might be one of the most meaningful gifts you give all season.

Howell High School, you knocked this one out of the park!

I'm proud of your students, I'm proud of your faculty, I'm proud of everyone who stepped up to help, and most of all, I'm proud of New Jersey.

This is what being Jersey Strong is all about. Looking out for one another, lending a hand, and making sure nobody gets left behind.

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