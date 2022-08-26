New Jersey is unhappy, very unhappy, according to HouseFresh, an indoor air quality company.

They used Microsoft’s Azure feature to read thousands and thousands of selfie pictures including pictures from the top 100 cities across the country.

The app focuses on telltale signs in the pictures for emotion and realism through smiles and true happiness finding the true emotion that the selfie portrays. Each picture is analyzed through several factors and numeration scores that were assigned to the pictures to see and determine the genuineness of happiness and smiles; they can tell how you truly feel just by applying these factors to each picture. They then collected the data and ranked each state.

All the data revealed that our friends in California are the unhappiest state in the country. You’d think with that 78-degree weather, beaches, palm trees and movie stars they would be pretty happy but with their traffic problems, spread-out living spaces and social issues they are not very happy but try to show the happiness through fake smiles and emotions.

The second most unhappy state in the country is, you guessed it, New Jersey.

It is said that New Jerseyans wear their emotions right on their sleeve and that’s why most who take a selfie here in New Jersey show their true emotions.

It’s pretty easy to tell. Most of the selfies had the middle finger in view, so much so that it was named the state bird.

We have named ad nauseam the factors why some residents here in New Jersey are unhappy, so there really is no need to go over that criteria again.

Here’s how the top 10 unhappiest states rank:

Unhappiest States in the U.S.

1. California

2. New Jersey

3. Pennsylvania

4. Indiana

5. Louisiana

6. Georgia

7. New Mexico

8. Connecticut

9. Maryland

10. Massachusetts

On the other hand, there are those states that are happy and the facial app has determined that when these residents of the happy states smile they are genuine and happy. These states are:

Senior couple on hike in a forest taking a selfie

Happiest States in the U.S.

1. Utah

2. Wisconsin

3. Nebraska

4. Vermont

5. Iowa

6. Wyoming

7. Colorado

8. North Dakota

9. Washington

10. Idaho

So the next time someone asks if you’re happy tell them yes and see if they can tell if that’s true. It could be worse, we could live in California.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

