How New Jerseyans can now fly to Florida for $29

Can $29 really get you a flight to Florida? Yes. If you’re willing to fly out of Delaware’s Wilmington–New Castle Airport this is a steal for anyone in South Jersey.

According to an article appearing on NJ.com, it has been announced that Frontier Airlines has entered into an agreement with the Delaware River and Bay Authority to operate flights from that airport to Orlando, Florida.

Details?

NJ.com reports it’s scheduled to begin May 14 and flights will run Tuesdays through Thursdays. With the exception of specific blackout dates you can get a one way fare starting at just $29.

Now I have no experience with this airport, but just like Trenton-Mercer airport which offers other Frontier flights it’s going to be small. But for $29 you can’t beat it. Here’s a site for a bit of information on Wilmington-New Castle Airport.

Like I said, for people in South Jersey wanting to get to Orlando this is a real opportunity. From where I live in Hunterdon County it would be an hour and forty-five minute drive. Heck I’ve driven to Philadelphia for cheaper flights. For a flight this inexpensive it might even be worth it for me.

The website for Frontier Airlines is flyfrontier.com.

