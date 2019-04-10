House of Cupcakes in our house! #SpeakingPodcast

Our #SpeakingWedding Podcast is taking off!

In our recent episode with co-hosts Producer Kristen and Jessica Gibson , we're joined by the founders and owners of House of Cupcakes . You've got to hear the story of how they started, competed on TV, won and expanded the business to, of all places, Saudi Arabia. Seriously, the reasons for going to Saudi Arabia will make perfect sense after you hear the story.

One of the best things about having Ron and his son Rage on the show is the story telling, the energy and passion for their business....

OK and the cupcakes. Seriously, the best in the business.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: