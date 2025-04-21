When you have a state like New Jersey, which has a low inventory of available homes and higher demand, you’ll be hard pressed to find a bad real estate market. Yet certain areas are certainly hotter than others.

And as one might say, playing that kids’ game of 'you're getting colder, you're getting warmer, some towns are “red hot.” You might even hear, “You’re on fire!”

Even if you’re not currently looking to sell your home, when you hear Realtor.com put out a list of the hottest 101 real estate markets in the United States, and New Jersey has 27 of them, you get curious. Heck, I don’t even own right now, but as a renter, even I was wondering what the state of my town of Flemington might be.

Having more than a quarter of the hottest 101 real estate markets in one state is pretty impressive. You know you’re curious.

Take a look to see if your town made the hottest 27 markets in the Garden State.

Not only is Ridgewood in Bergen County the hottest real estate market in New Jersey, it’s in first place for the whole nation, too.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

