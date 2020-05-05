Homeowner stabbed when she answered doorbell, cops say

WINSLOW — Police say a woman was stabbed when she answered her door Sunday.

Judith Asber, 52, of the Sicklerville section of the township, rang the doorbell and stabbed the homeowner in the abdomen when the homeowner answered the door, according to acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer. Asber then chased the woman into the house, the prosecutor's office said.

It was Asber's second visit to the same house in two days, according to Asber. The prosecutor didn't say what motivated the stabbing, or if the homeowner and Asber had any prior relationship.

Gloucester police came to the home on Friday on the report of a suspicious person and found Asber, who pulled a knife on officers, according to Mayer. Officers used a taser to subdue Asber and released her to a crisis center for evaluation. Mayer said.

Asber was charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree burglary, third-degree possession of a weapon and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and third-degree stalking for the Sunday incident. She is being held Camden County Correctional Facility awaiting a detention hearing.

She was charged with third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, fourth-degree possession of a weapon and fourth-degree aggravated assault by physical menace in the Friday incident.

