Here’s where you could do dinner and a movie in NJ

Wouldn’t it be great to go back to the way things were in New Jersey on Friday night meant dinner and a movie? Well now you can and the profits are going to a good cause. It may not be the movies the way you’re used to it, but it’s becoming common to create outdoor drive-in movies all over New Jersey and according to Only in New Jersey, the Garden State Plaza is hosting Movies Under the Stars all summer long.

Spending time with family has become a real priority for many people, now more than ever. One of the good things to come out of all the COVID-19 craziness is the fact that we have had to come up with different ways to spend time with family and friends. And sometimes you appreciate things more when they are more difficult and you can no longer take them for granted. Thats why movie nights that have sprung up all over the state have become so popular. Movies Under the Stars is designed to be a great family experience where you can get there early for tailgate style fun and enjoy a DJ while you wait for the evening to begin. Movies Under the Stars will continue every Friday night through August 28.

Now here is the “dinner” part. New Jersey‘s most famous food trucks will be in attendance to provide that iconic Jersey food. According to the website, the food trucks that are scheduled to be there are Glazed-n-Confused Donuts, Mexi Boys, Pita Bowl, Ghost Hawk Brewing (Craft Beer & Wine, snacks) and Chick-Fil-A.

Food, drinks and music start at 7:00 pm and the movie starts at 9:00 pm. Cost is $20 per car. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Center For Food Action food pantry in Bergen County. If you’re interested in bringing back a little pre-COVID family fun, you can buy tickets to Movies Under the Stars on Eventbrite but you MUST bring your confirmation with you. Films will be screened in the parking lot across the ring road from the AMC Theaters.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the summer (All showtimes have rain dates). Don’t forget to bring masks with you and make sure and practice social distancing at the events!!

July 31 - Ferdinand

August 7 - Call of the Wild

August 14 - Princess Bride

August 21 - Edward Scissorhands

August 28, Independence

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

