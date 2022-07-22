Any time a bomb threat is called into a school in New Jersey, officials panic, parents go nuts, and then the school is shut down.

This is the exact cycle of events that the person who called in the threat is trying to make happen. It’s likely a student who wants to avoid his scheduled detention that day or just a troublemaker. There’s an investigation, nothing is found, and school resumes.

When it comes to school, school administrators have to panic and shut down the place because otherwise, they risk the wrath of angry parents. Even if nothing happens, which is the case most of the time, parents want to know that their school is locked down tight and their kids are safe and sound.

But when it comes to other types of bomb threats, like those that have been being called into Walmart stores all over NJ lately, can we all just relax? Do we really think a bomber is going to warn us BEFORE he bombs us? When has a bomb threat ever resulted in an actual bombing?

The only thing I get scared of when I walk into a Walmart is that some lunatic will walk in with a gun and start shooting the place up. But that’s because these lunatics depend on the element of surprise to accomplish their goal of hurting and killing as many people as they can.

Trust me, nobody who wants to commit mass murder and destruction is calling up to warn you first. But every time we shut down a Walmart, another goofball gets the idea to call in another bomb threat. Who knows why? Just for the fun of watching a store panic and shut down for a few hours?

I think we can safely assume that bomb threats are just that: threats.

So the next time anyone calls in a bomb threat to a Walmart or any other place of business here in New Jersey, let’s all be sensible. Keep going about your day as if you never got the call. None of the shoppers will be the wiser.

If you’re anxious and tend to worry about bombings at Walmarts, you really only have to worry on the days you DON’T get the warning call.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

