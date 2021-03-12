Here’s the perfect Friday night in New Jersey, pandemic or not

When was the last time you sat back and watched some live music? And I’m not talking about a loud concert packed with people, I mean when's the last time you sat back inside of a restaurant and admired the voice of someone you most likely will never see again? Live music has always made my experience eating out ten times better, and suddenly, due to COVID-19, restaurants with live performers are difficult to find. No need to worry though. Places with weekly live entertainment do still exist in NJ. One of the best is the Willow Creek Farm & Winery.

Willow Creek Farm & Winery is the perfect place to visit if you are looking to sit back and relax on a Friday night and enjoy live music from local musicians. The Winery is located on plenty of acres of beautiful farmland in Cape May, making it an excellent escape for anyone looking for a change of scenery. No matter what time of year, you can start your day in Cape May by the beach, and head over later in the day to Willow Creek to enjoy “Fire Pit” Friday.

In terms of the Fire Pit Friday experience, it is best enjoyed with fellow lovers of wine. Starting at 5:30 pm every Friday, Willow Creek Farm accepts reservations for wine tasting as well as dining, both of which feature live music. The venue has an entire wall of wine to choose from, and you can snack on a delicious charcuterie board as you taste it all. Don’t wait until summer to sit under the stars for an unforgettable night, Willow Creek Farm is ready for you today.

