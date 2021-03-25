Here’s how to shop without a mask in NJ (Opinion)

On the show earlier this week, I read a sign posted in Ohio explaining that there is a medical exemption to the mask mandate and since a business cannot ask you about your medical condition, the mask mandate is essentially optional. Given the fact that NJ's executive order has a similar exemption, I called on NJ businesses to do the same. If this tweet is accurate, then it's starting to happen in New Jersey.

Seems the smart, thoughtful management of Antonio's Italian Market in Springfield, NJ decided that they want customers to feel comfortable and lower the tension. The sign is accurate and if everyone can maintain their cool, effective.

We heard in the news about a social media call to go maskless at the Freehold RacewayMall. Instead of fighting back against normal people who know the masks are useless against viruses, and have only served to elevate tension and fear, the stores could all post a similar sign and challenge the NJ State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan to actually do his job and follow the letter of the Executive Order. Callahan has been complicit in the lockdown and has showed that he is either a true authoritarian, drunk with power OR he's a coward who lacks the guts to stand up to the governor the way the courageous leaders of the NYCPBA stood up to the mayor and the NJSPBA stood up to the legislature on the latest legal pot law.

The bottom line is the sign tweeted and attributed to Antonio's in Springfield is accurate and enforceable. It's time for all NJ small businesses to print a similar sign and push back in order to get NJ back to normal. It's your future on the line. Stand up for yourself and fight back against the corrupt NJ government.

