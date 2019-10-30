Here’s all the ways to donate your Halloween candy to our troops

There is such a thing as having too much Halloween candy.

We have a few worthy causes for you to donate that leftover Halloween candy to that will really brighten up someone else's day.

Thanks to Soldiers' and Angels.org and Halloween Candy Buy Back.com because they are looking to collect your candy donations for the initiative known as Treats For Troops.

Just simply drop off your unwanted candy at a nearby location and both organizations will mail it out for you to our troops and veterans. They are hoping to donate 17,000 pounds of candy this year so they need your help!

You can click HERE to enter your ZIP code and find the closest drop-off location. If you don't have a drop-off location near you, send an email to InKind@SoldiersAngels.org for help.

Simply find a local business to host and you are off and running. Kids can come in and their extra Halloween candy will literally be bought back using cash, coupons, and other healthier items.

This nonprofit has one goal: to meet the needs of every hero with dignity and appreciation. They send out care packages to those who are deployed overseas and one of their favorite bonuses to include is candy! Yes, the chocolate tastes amazing but I am sure an actively deployed soldier's day would be made with one bite.

Mail your candy donations to: Operation Shoebox located at 8360 East Highway 25, Belleview, FL 34420.

Last year, this nonprofit received a record-breaking 533,891 pounds of candy from their Halloween Candy Give-Back Program. And it is put to good use.

A handful of candy is included in every single care package that this nonprofit sends to our troops and first responders who are working hard far away from home.

Please ship your candy no later than November 8th to Operation Gratitude; Attn: Halloween Candy Program; 21100 Lassen Street; Chatsworth, CA 91311-4278. Click HERE for DO's and DON'Ts on donation.

RMHC's mission is to "find and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families."

Well I really don't know what would cheer up kids and their families more than having their own mini Halloween celebration of their own.

Call your local chapter and ask for the specific rules on donating unopened candy for the sick kids and their families.

P.S. If somehow you were able to get through all of your candy, there is still more you can do so you can donate.

Sponsor a drive in your community for others to donate their excess Halloween Candy that will be sent to troops overseas. This would go through Operation Stars and Stripes.

