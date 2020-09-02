Help St. Hubert’s win $100,000

Our friends at St.Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center are vying for $100,000 in a national contest sponsored by Petco. If you’re one of the thousands of people who’ve adopted a pet through St. Hubert’s, they need your story. The Petco Foundation is sponsoring a “Holiday Wishes” contest, looking for stories about how your adopted pet has changed your life for the better; finalists will win a Petco shopping spree and BOBS from Skecher shoes with the adoption agency receiving awards from $5,000 to $100,000.

Of course, there are rules you need to follow:

If you’ve adopted a pet from St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, share how your pet impacts your life for the better, every day. Visit petcofoundation.org/holidaywishes to register and submit your story and photos. When prompted to enter the organization where you adopted your pet, search for and select “St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center” in the search box. Please enter the following information so St. Hubert’s can be eligible for a grant award: Email contact for the organization: development@sthuberts.org Organization phone number: 973-377-7094 Month and year your pet was adopted. If you aren’t sure, please enter your best guest. Write your story in 500 words or less. Upload at least four photos to support your story: one photo of just your pet, one photo of you or your family with your pet, and two additional photos of your choice. You can also include video clips to help illustrate the bond between you and your pet. Visit petcofoundation.org/holidaywishes to read prior year’s winning entries and get some inspiration. Remember, good stories will show how your pet changed your life. Submit your story and photos to petcofoundation.org/holidaywishes by September 23, noon CST. But hurry because only the first 10,000 stories are guaranteed to be reviewed.

Winners will be announced sometime during the holiday season.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.