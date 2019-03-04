Heavy snow brings tree down onto NJ house

EDISON — The weight of the heavy snow caused a large tree to crash onto a house early Monday morning.

Maria Koundourakis, 66, and her adult son, escaped from the home on Hillcrest Avenue unharmed around 2:50 a.m. according to Edison Deputy Fire Chief Andy Toth. Branches from the tree went through two floors and a section of the garage collapsed. Water and electric service was shut off.

Tree that fell onto a house in Edison (Edison Police)

Edison Police Lt. Robert Dudash said inspectors determined the home to be "unsafe and uninhabitable" and Koundourakis and her son are staying with family in Highland Park.

