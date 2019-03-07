UPDATE: Missing North Brunswick man found dead

NORTH BRUNSWICK — A man last seen a week ago and reported missing on Saturday has been found dead.

The body of David Brown, 56, was found dead in Newark, according to North Brunswick police Capt. Brian Hoiberg.

Newark police said Brown was found inside a vehicle on Adams Street in the city's Ironbound district about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. The incident is not considered suspicious but remained under investigation.

Police asked anyone with information about Brown's disappearance to call 732-247-0922 X420.

