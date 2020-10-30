I don't support Donald Trump and I never wanted him as president. He's a serial liar who lacks common decency and in my opinion has never had the moral character of a leader. I was disappointed when John Kasich did not get the Repbulican nomination in 2016 because he would have had my vote. As it turned out, I voted for an independent. So I'm no fan of Trump. Not even remotely.

But for God's sake stop stealing Trump 2020 signs off people's lawns!

This happened again, this time in Hawthorne, NJ. According to NorthJersey.com dozens of signs were taken from all over town recently. According to Victor Terraglia who heads up the GOP's local organization, Trump 2020 signs were taken initially from around 40 yards belonging to registered Republicans. After they were replaced, the replacement signs were also stolen. Even the mayor's home was not immune.

Mayor Richard Goldberg said he assumed it was criminal mischief. Yet I'm not hearing stories like this about Biden signs. But I'm hearing a ton of stories like this about Trump signs. It's happened in Nutley. It's happened in Cedar Grove.

It's happened around the country.

It's happened in Tuscon, AZ. It's happened in Seminole County, FL. Some are blaming TikTok videos in which people are seen stealing Trump signs off lawns as inspiring others to do the same Basically, it's happening everywhere.

Now, remember this is coming from someone who is not happy that Trump is president and not voting for him this year. KNOCK. IT. OFF.

This is wrong. It is completely childish and obnoxious to decide these homeowners and voters don't have the same right you do to support who they choose to support. Nothing can justify this. If you want to put a Biden sign or an independent's sign or a Giant Meteor 2020 sign on your lawn to counter, go ahead. That's called your right. But you don't have the right to steal someone's lawn sign just because you think they're backing the wrong candidate. It's called America people. Grow the $%%&# up!

These will no doubt be the same type of people who will not accept the election results if Trump pulls off what polls indicate would be an upset. The people who would protest, loot and riot. The people who would sit in comfort tents eating chocolate chip cookies on college campuses.

If it's a legitimate election, shut up and accept the results, no matter which side you're on. If Trump pulls off a win, accept it. You don't have to like him, but he'll still be your president. We survived four years of Trump. We'll survive another four just fine.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.